A 34-year-old man from Northern Ireland has been charged in Australia with online child sexual offences.

The charge follows a joint operation between the PSNI and Western Australia’s Joint Anti-Child Exploitation Team.

Chief Inspector Fox of the PSNI's International Policing Unit said: “This is an excellent example of our officers working across international borders to protect vulnerable people wherever they are, identifying and prosecuting offenders wherever they are, and contributing to our goal of keeping people safe both here and beyond.“We will continue to work with international colleagues to prevent similar offences in future from online predators. The offender will be subject to sex offender restrictions if he returns to the UK.”

