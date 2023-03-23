Play Brightcove video

Belfast fighter Michael Conlan believes now is the time for him to become world champion when he faces Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena on the 27th May.

Conlan bounced back from his previous world title bout against Leigh Wood with two convincing victories as he is set to contest the Mexican for the IBF featherweight title.

"I'm really looking forward to it, but it's the right time for me to become world champion, I believe I will."

"Belfast is usually spoilt with world title fights over the last few years with Carl Frampton and Ryan Burnett, but there's been a bit of a drought so I'm glad to bring it back and win the world title on 27th May."

