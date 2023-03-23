A north Antrim pensioner who faked his brother’s will to seize his farm has been handed a suspended jail sentence.

James McClements was due to go on trial for fraud at Antrim Crown Court on Wednesday when the Public Prosecution Service added a seventh count to the inducement, accusing the 81-year-old of making or supplying an article for fraud.

With the jury in their seats ready to begin the trial McClements, from the Fairhead Road in Ballycastle, admitted that on 12 April 2017, he created document “purporting to the will of John McClements deceased."

Following the 11th hour dock confession, prosecuting KC Liam McCollum asked for a further charge of aiding and abetting fraud to be left on the books.

He made the same application in relation to charges against the defendant’s son James Daniel McClements (36) and 34-year-old daughter-in-law Colleen McClements as well as 43-year-old contractor Ivan Lynn, from the Glenshesk Road in Armoy.

Lynn and Colleen McClements has been accused of fraud by false representation on 12 April 2017 in that they allegedly “purported to witness the proper and genuine signature of the deceased John McClements on a will when you had not with the intention, by making the representation, to make a gain for yourself or another or to cause loss to the nephews and nieces of the deceased John McClements."

They had also been charged with making or supplying an article to be used in a fraud, “namely a document purporting to be the will of John McClements deceased."

The father and son, both from the Fairhead Road in Ballycastle, had been jointly charged with aiding and abetting the alleged fraud by claiming to have witnessed “the proper and genuine signature of the deceased John McClements on a will when they had not.”

Widower John McClements, sadly died on 13 July 2017 and he was a brother and uncle to the other McClements named on the indictment.

The court heard that after his passing, James McClements produced a will dated the preceding April, purportedly signed by his older brother and which left his farm, said to be worth around £650,000, to James McClements with £5,000 to his nieces and nephews.

There was nothing in the estate which was left to the deceased’s older sister but the fraud was discovered when the fake will was checked and a handwriting expert opined “that it was not genuine.”

Sentencing James McClements, Judge Roseanne McCormick KC said while the offence was aggravated by the breach of trust, the defendant was due credit for pleading guilty.

“All of this was ill judged and all of this was committed against the memory of your brother,” she told the defendant.

Judge McCormick said it was clear the custody threshold has been crossed but given McClements’ plea, health difficulties and record, she would suspended the two and a half year jail sentence for three years.

“I’m told that the plea has come as a relief to the extended family circle who will not have to go through High Court proceedings to make sure that justice will be done and they do not wish to see you jailed,” concluded the judge.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.