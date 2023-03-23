A woman who was murdered in her home in Portadown has been named locally as Alesia Nazarova.

Emergency services were called to a house fire on Church Street in the Co Armagh town at around 2.15am on Tuesday 21 March.

A 12-year-old child was taken to hospital from the scene and is believed to be in a stable condition.

Representatives for the area have said there has been shock at the death.

Women's Aid named Alesia Nazarova as the victim of murder on their facebook page on Thursday afternoon. Credit: Facebook

Women's Aid appealed for anyone with information on Ms Nazarova's death to contact police.

In a statement, the organisation said: "Women's Aid would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Alesia Nazarova following her murder in Portadown.

"Please know you are in our thoughts at this most incredibly difficult time.

"Women and girls deserve to be safe in all areas in our society. Alesia is the 17th woman to be murdered in Northern Ireland since 2020, the vast majority of whom were also killed in their own homes."

The organisation also appealed to anyone with information that could help the police with their investigations to come forward.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.