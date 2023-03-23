Summer draws to a close for the Rare Breed farmers

‘Rare Breed - A Farming Year’ continues on Thursday night (23rd March) at 8.30pm on UTV. It’s the August episode and this one is packed with shows, sales and preparing for the autumn.

First up, it’s the Beatty family from Auchnacloy. This week they are far from home – they’re in Carlisle in England for the premiere sheep sales.

They want to buy new ewes and a ram and are keen to get a sneak peek. It’s an important decision as it will influence their flock’s future. Both Paul and young Charlie eye up some potential livestock that they’d like to buy at auction.

Back in Northern Ireland John Egerton from Rosslea is showing his commercial suckler heifers at Fermanagh County Show. John’s won awards for his grass and land management but he’s never competed with cows before so he’s feeling nervous. He tries to get them looking their best.

At Streamvale, on the outskirts of Belfast, dairy farmer Tim Morrow is glad to see the rain after a long dry spell. He regularly measures the grass so he can check growth and quality. Good grass is vital to the health of the herd. He talks passionately about how the different varieties of grass help with milk yield as well as his carbon footprint.

Chris Wilson on August Bank holiday at a very busy Streamvale. Credit: UTV

It’s also the end of the school summer holidays which means the open farm is extremely busy. It's a family business - Chris Wilson has been managing operations for six years and he loves seeing people enjoying the farm. He’s already making plans for a big Hallowe’en event which is already sold out.

Near Ballinamallard in Fermanagh, the countdown to calving has started at the Byers dairy Farm. Vicki is busy getting the shed ready for weaning the calves when they arrive. She also talks about how she uses social media to show what they are up on the farm and to have a bit of a laugh as well.

Vicky Byers and Daughter Poppy hard at work. Credit: UTV

Near Limavady in Londonderry, Richard Kane has finished lifting the oilseed rape. He’s now against the clock to get the 2023 crop in the ground while also bringing in the other grains.

UTV’s Mark McFadden narrates the series. Sponsored by Dromona, ‘Rare Breed’ – A Farming Year continues this Thursday 23rd March at 8.30pm on UTV.

