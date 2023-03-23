Police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have arrested three people.

The suspects, two women are 25 and 27-years-old and a 51-year-old man, were arrested in the Co Tyrone town and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

The arrests relate to an attack on a police vehicle on 17 November in the Mount Carmel Heights area.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized. The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

