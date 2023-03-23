Three arrested over attempted murder of police in Strabane in November
Police investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have arrested three people.
The suspects, two women are 25 and 27-years-old and a 51-year-old man, were arrested in the Co Tyrone town and have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.
The arrests relate to an attack on a police vehicle on 17 November in the Mount Carmel Heights area.
A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized. The attempted murder investigation continues, and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.
