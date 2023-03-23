Thursday's news headlines in Northern Ireland

Play Brightcove video

Mac Gabhann family receive sectarian letter in 'hate incident'

There has been widespread condemnation after the family of Dáithí Mac Gabhann received a sectarian letter.

Dáithí Mac Gabhann Credit: Press Eye

It follows their successful campaign to reform Northern Ireland's organ donation legislation through Dáithís law. In a post on social media the Mac Gabhann family said they recieved the anonymous letter in the post on Wednesday. Police say they are treating it as a hate crime. Politicians took to social media in support of the family.

Varadkar in Brussels with Windsor Framework to be discussed

The Taoiseach will travel to Brussels this morning for a meeting with EU leaders where the Windsor Framework will be discussed.

It comes after a key element of the EU/UK agreement, was passed at Westminster. The DUP voted against it saying fundamental problems remain.

Programme highlighting domestic abuse to be rolled out in schools by PSNI

A PSNI programme supporting schools where a child has witnessed domestic violence or abuse in the home is to be rolled out across 500 more schools.

Operation Encompass helps children access help in a school environment.

Since the roll out police have attended nearly 2,000 domestic incidents from the start of the 2021 school year, until the end of January 2023.

Michael O'Neill prepares to kick-off second tenure as Northern Ireland boss

Northern Ireland begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign away to San Marino this evening.

Last night the Republic of Ireland beat Latvia 3-2 in a friendly in Dublin.

Michael O'Neill returns to the dug out tonight against San Marino. Credit: Pacemaker

