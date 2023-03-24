Play Brightcove video

WINDSOR FRAMEWORK

The Windsor Framework will be signed off at a joint committee later between the UK and European Union in London. The Prime Minister's negotiated deal with the EU was overwhelmingly backed in a Commons vote earlier this week, despite DUP opposition. Secretary of State Chris Heaton Harris has warned the DUP the deal cannot be rewritten following talks in Hillsborough on Thursday.

STRABANE

Three people who were arrested over the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have been released. A 25-year-old woman and a man who's 51 were released unconditionally while a report will be sent to the Public Prosecution Service concerning a 27-year-old woman. A bomb exploded beside the officers' car last November.

BEST PLACE TO LIVE

Donaghadee has been named the best place to live in Northern Ireland. That's according to The Sunday Times who's judges praised its thriving high street, beautiful seaside location and the lively spirit on display. Enniskillen and Belfast's Ormeau Road also made the shortlist. NORTHERN IRELAND

In sport, Michael O'neill's second reign in charge of Northern Ireland is off to a positive start.Dion Charles netted a goal in each half to seal a 2-0 victory. Their next game is at home to Finland on Sunday.

IRISH RUGBY

Eighteen-year-old Ulster player Sadhbh McGrath will make her Ireland debut on Saturday, after being named in the starting front row against Wales in Cardiff. The prop joins three other Ulsterwomen in the side.

