The "hidden gem" of Donaghadee has been named as the best place to live in Northern Ireland.

The town has scooped the accolade in the annual Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide.

The judges praised the seaside town for its thriving high street, beautiful seaside location and the lively spirit on display in its regular festivals or community groups.

Donaghadee ice cream shop owner Una Gaskin said: "Donaghadee is a beautiful, hidden gem.

"Hopefully we will see more footfall in the town. There'll be lots of people coming over the Easter holidays and then in the summer months.

"We look forward to meeting all the new visitors in the town, coming to see our beautiful Donaghadee."

Butcher Philip Tew said the award had "brought a feelgood factor about the place".

He added: "It's got everything you need in it - from the hardware store to the butcher shop, to your cafes and hairdressers, there's plenty of everything everybody needs, so they don't really have to go anywhere else."

Helen Davies, the editor of Best Places to Live 2023, said: “When times are tough, where we live matters more than ever. Attractive surroundings, good neighbours and a comfortable home are the best defences when the stresses of modern life seem overwhelming.

“This guide is a celebration of towns, cities and villages that are each a fantastic place to live in 2023 from Orkney to Felixstowe, the Chew Valley to Manchester city centre.

"Whether you’re downsizing, trading up or getting onto the property ladder, there will be somewhere to suit you.”

