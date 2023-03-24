Police are appealing for information after the attempted burglary of an ATM in Coleraine.

The incident occurred around 1.50am on Friday (24 March) at a filling station on the Dunhill Road in the town.

The PSNI say three men were spotted acting suspiciously on the forecourt near to the ATM.

In the past month a cash machine has been targeted almost every three days.

“We believe two of the suspects were armed with suspected crowbars. Officers attended the scene just minutes after the report and the suspects fled on foot into a nearby field,” Detective Sergeant Colhoun said.

“Searches got underway to locate the suspects. Our investigation remains ongoing and at a robust pace to identify those who were responsible and also a motive.

“As part of our enquiries we are also investigating a potential link between this attempted theft and other reports to police following a number of recent thefts from ATMs across the country.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 1.45am and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 60 of 24/03/23.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area to police on 101.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.