Police have charged a 25-year-old man with the murder of Alesia Nazarova.

The 37-year-old victim died following a house fire on Church Street in Portadown on Tuesday (21 March).

The man has also been charged with attempted murder, arson with intent to endanger life and theft.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday 21 March.

“Emergency services attended. Sadly, Alesia, who was 37 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A second female occupant was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.”

