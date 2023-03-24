Two men - one aged in his 60s and another in his 20s - have been attacked in their Belfast home by a gang of three masked men.

It happened shortly before 10pm on Thursday evening in the Manor Close area in the north of the city. Police are treating it as a robbery.

Three masked men are understood to have broken into the property.

They punched a man in his 60s in the head and mouth before causing damage to the downstairs of the home.

A younger man, in his 20s, came downstairs and was grabbed by the men in a chokehold and punched. The men also made threats to kill him.

The masked men demanded various items but left without taking anything from the property.

Police have asked anyone in the Cliftonville and Antrim Road areas, who saw anything suspicious, to call detectives on 101, quoting reference number 2335 of 23/03/23.

