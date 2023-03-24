Police are conducting searches in Londonderry as part of their investigation in the dissident republican terror group, the New IRA.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit are conducting a searches in the Letterkenny Road area along with local officers.

The terror group has been recently blamed for the attempted murder of senior PSNI detective John Caldwell, who was attacked at a sports club in Omagh after taking a coaching session with children.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell Credit: David Young/PA

A police statement said: "We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.

"We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.

"Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.