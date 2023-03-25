Play Brightcove video

Natasha Millar as your local headlines on Saturday 25 March.

> Man appears in court accused of killing sister in house fire

A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of a woman in Portadown.

Kornelijus Bracas, from Church Street in the Co Down town, has also been accused of attempting to kill the victim's 12-year-old daughter in the fatal house fire.

> SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tells DUP to 'get back to work'

The SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said his party will never be written off despite losing seats at last year's assembly election.

In a speech to conference in Londonderry, which also focused on how to deliver a new Ireland which includes unionism, Mr Eastwood said the party had faced harder times than now.

> TUV conference told Windsor Framework 'worse than NI Protocol'

The TUV party conference has heard claims the Windsor Framework is worse for Northern Ireland than the Protocol. In his speech, Jim Allister was heavily critical of the new deal, describing Friday's formal sign-off as a 'day of shame'.

He said no unionist should return to Stormont while the arrangements are in place.

> Green Party to stand more candidates than 'ever before'

The Green Party will be standing more candidates than ever in the upcoming council elections.

The party lost both their Stormont seats last year.

In his first conference as leader, Mal O'Hara said the party hoped to increase their vote and representation in May.

