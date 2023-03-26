A major police operation into the activities of the New IRA is continuing in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have been carrying out searches in the Kildrum Gardens area on Sunday.

It is the third day of the searches and forms part of an ongoing investigation into the dissident republican organisation.

Detective Inspector O'Flaherty said: "We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.

"We will continue to use all tools at our disposal to reduce the threat posed by violent dissident republicans and we encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”

A previous operation was centred in an area near the Letterkenny Road.

