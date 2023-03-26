The Northern Ireland Fire Service has urged the public to avoid the Mournes after a gorse fire broke out on Sunday.

Crews attended a large gorse fire near to Spelga Dam.

Crews from Rathfriland, Newry, Warrenpoint and Newcastle were there throughout the day.

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Fire Service said operations had been scaled back.

"However some NIFRS resources will remain in attendance to monitor the situation overnight," the statement said.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation. Members of the public are asked to avoid this area."

MP Chris Hazzard, in a tweet said the fire service were continuing to monitor the incident.

