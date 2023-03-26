Play Brightcove video

Natasha Millar has the Northern Ireland headlines on Sunday 26 March.

> Suspected firearm uncovered during Derry searches

A suspected firearm has been uncovered during a major police operation into the activities of the New IRA in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

The recovery was made by officers in the Kildrum Gardens area and police say the firearm has been exposed to the elements and is in a poor condition.

It comes on a third day of searches in the Creggan area, with a previous operation centered around Letterkenny Road.

> Man arrested after drugs worth £100k found in car in east Belfast

Drugs with an estimated street value of over £100,000 have been found - hidden in a car - during a police search in east Belfast.

The planned operation was carried out by officers investigating criminality linked to the UVF. The Class A drugs, alongside £30,000 in cash, were recovered in a specialist 'hide' when the vehicle was stopped in the Montgomery Road area on Saturday.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

> South West Acute Hospital operating at 108% capacity

The South West Acute Hospital in Co Fermanagh has been operating under pressure following an 'extremely busy' weekend.

At one point on Sunday morning, the Western Trust said the hospital in Enniskillen was operating at 108% capacity.

The Trust say staff are doing their best in challenging times and thanked the public for their patience.

> PSNI investigate arson attack on Newtownards home

A petrol bomb has been thrown at a house in Newtownards.

Extensive damage was caused to part of the property in Dicksonia Drive at about 10pm on Saturday night.

A number of windows were also broken in attack.

Police say it was lucky no one was in the house at the time and are treating the attack as arson with intent to endanger life and have appealed for information.

> Guns and ammunition found in hedge in Co Fermanagh

Two guns and a quantity of ammunition has been seized by police in Co Fermanagh.

The items were found in a hedge by a member of the public in the Baragh Gardens area of Ballinamallard on Saturday afternoon.

Police attended the scene, with the firearms and ammunition taken away for forensic examination.

> GAA approves Casement Park inclusion in Euro 2028

Casement Park can now be included in the UK and Ireland's Euro 2028 bid.

Along with Dublin's Croke Park, the GAA's central council has granted permission for the west Belfast stadium to host a match at the competition - should the bid be successful.

The redevelopment of the venue has been stalled for years because of legal and planning issues. > Michael O'Neill prepares for homecoming Northern Ireland qualifier

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill insists he'll remove all personal emotion when he makes his homecoming in Sunday's Euro qualifier against Finland.

It'll be his first home game since returning to the top job in December.

> GAA: Armagh relegated and Derry promoted

In gaelic games, Armagh has been relegated from Division One of the Football League.

It comes after Kieran McGeeney's men lost to Tyrone on Sunday afternoon, and a Monaghan win over Mayo at Castlebar means the Farney men keep their top tier status.

While Derry have been promoted from Division Two despite losing their perfect record to last-minute goal.

> Stewart hat-trick helps Ulster to victory

A hat-trick of tries from Tom Stewart helped to secure a bonus-point victory for Ulster over play-off rivals Bulls.

It means Dan McFarland's side have now completed an unprecedented clean sweep over the South African sides in the competition.

> Belfast Giants one win away from league title

The Belfast Giants moved one win away from defending their Elite League title as they rounded out their weekend with an impressive 9-1 victory over the Manchester Storm.

That's after securing an 8-2 win over the Sheffield Steelers on Friday night.

