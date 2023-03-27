Cocaine worth £100,000 was discovered within a professionally-installed hide in a car stopped on the outskirts of east Belfast, a court has been told.

Detectives also located £30,000 in cash after impounding the Volkswagen Jetta on Saturday afternoon.

Details emerged as a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the operation was remanded into custody.

James McGrogan, 36, of Ardenlee Drive in Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of possessing Class A and C drugs with intent to supply, and having criminal property.

The seizure was made by the members of the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

A detective said police had observed the car travel from Mayfair Avenue onto nearby Picardy Avenue where the occupant of a house allegedly passed a package to McGrogan in the passenger seat.

Armed response officers then stopped the Volkswagen a short distance away on the A55 outer-ring, where initial roadside examinations failed to find the suspected parcel.

McGrogan was present in the vehicle at that stage along with the driver and a four-year-old child.

Police allowed the occupants to leave the area but took the car to a PSNI station where more intensive searches uncovered a “sophisticated concealment” area.

“This was a professionally-installed, hydraulically-controlled hide,” the detective claimed.

“Inside that hide there was a kilo of cocaine in various states: broken parts of a compressed block; loose cocaine in multiple bags; prepared deal bags of cocaine; empty unused deal bags; scales and all the accoutrements of drug supply.”

Officers also seized approximately £30,000 approximately in cash inside a shopping bag.

“This item would be consistent with what was passed in through the window at the time of the observations on Picardy Avenue,” the detective contended.

McGrogan was subsequently arrested at his home address, where a further small quantity of suspected cocaine was seized, the court heard.

During interviews he provided an account without explaining his alleged presence at the scene of the handover of the package, according to police.

“He has completely denied all of the offences and seems to be laying the responsibility at the door of what will soon become his co-accused,” the detective added.

The court heard McGrogan was on bail at the time for separate drugs charges linked to the Encrochat encrypted phone investigation.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson argued that his client answered questions and told police about being picked up by the driver of the Volkswagen.

“Mr McGrogan is making the case that he had no idea what was in the car, drugs wise,” counsel stressed.

“He had been picked up by (the driver), they were going for lunch to a place in Lisburn.

Bail was refused, however, on the grounds of risk of re-offending.

District Judge Steven Keown said: “These are very serious offences with allegations of the use of very sophisticated methods.”

He remanded McGrogan in custody to appear in court again on April 24.

