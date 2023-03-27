The most popular baby names in Northern Ireland have been revealed with James and Grace topping the charts.

Statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency show 175 babies were named James and 168 were named Grace in 2022.

Grace has held the top spot as the most popular girls’ name since 2018 and has appeared in the top three most popular names for 17 consecutive years.

James has returned to number one after a six-year stretch at the top spot between 2015 and 2020, and placing third in 2021.

Some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2022 were King, Great, and Art.

As with previous years, there were a greater variety of girls’ names than boys’ names registered - with girls' names and 1,809 boys' names.

Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2022 were North, Angel and Pearl.

Meanwhile, Oisin entered the boys’ top 10 in 2022 for the first time since the recording of first names began in 1997.

Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland for boys:1: James – 175 Babies2: Jack – 169 Babies3: Noah – 146 Babies 4: Theo – 132 Babies 5: Charlie – 131 Babies6: Oliver – 123 Babies7: Oisin – 119 Babies8: Harry – 118 Babies9: Cillian – 111 Babies10: Thomas – 107 Babies

Top 10 baby names in Northern Ireland for girls:1: Grace – 168 Babies2: Emily – 152 Babies3: Fiadh – 148 Babies4: Olivia – 141 Babies5: Isla – 118 Babies6: Aoife – 113 Babies7: Lily – 110 Babies8: Annie – 97 Babies9 /10: Evie/Freya – 94 Babies

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.