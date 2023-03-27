Six people, including children, are in hospital following a serious Co Antrim crash on Sunday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Moorfields Road, Ballymena just before 6pm on Sunday. Police said a Toyota Auris and a Vauxhall Insignia collided near the Wardlow Road/ Rankinstown Road junction. The emergency services including police, fire and ambulance services attended.

Two people were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries, police said. "Four other people were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time," a PSNI spokeswoman said.

The Ambulance Service said patients were taken to Antrim Area Hospital, Royal Victoria Hospital and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. Police added: "Our enquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam, CCTV or other footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1313 of 26/3/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. "

The road was closed for a time and has since reopened.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.