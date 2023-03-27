Police have said a series of attacks in North Down are linked to a drug feud within the UDA.

Senior officers have moved to reassure the public of their commitment to tackling those responsible.

It comes after a weekend of violence in Bangor and Newtownards.

In a statement on Monday evening, police appeared to the public to remain vigilant.

North Down and Ards District Commander Johnston McDowell said: “Police are investigating a linked series of incidents, including criminal damage and arson with intent to endanger life. These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs operating under the banner of the Ulster Defence Association in the North Down and Ards areas."“Since March 22nd eight houses, many of which were occupied at the time, have been attacked with a pipe bomb, petrol bombs and other implements. During this period there has also been two attempted hi-jackings and incidents of graffiti daubed on properties.“All of these attacks are unacceptable but petrol and pipe bomb attacks are particularly reckless given their potential to cause serious damage to properties, injuries and death to anyone in the vicinity. The people behind these attacks have shown a total disregard for the safety of the community.”“This activity will not be tolerated and I want to reassure people living in North Down and Ards that we have already increased our policing presence across the area so they can expect to see heightened police activity.“The community can help us by sharing any information they have on who might be responsible for these attacks and reporting any other suspicious activity directly to us on 999 or 101."“Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

