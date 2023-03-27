A suspected firearm has been recovered during searches in Londonderry by police investigating New IRA activity.

Police said the weapon has been "exposed to the elements and is in poor condition". Further tests will be carried out on it.

The searches operation began on Friday and the firearm was found in the Kildrum Gardens area on Sunday.

“We understand the impact operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, please be assured we seek to maximise safety and minimise any disruption with any planned activity," a spokesperson for the PSNI said.

"Our primary focus is keeping our community safe.

"We are grateful for the continued support of local communities as we continue our work to disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity.

"We encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."

