Five people have reportedly been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The Ambulance Service said patients had been taken to Antrim Area Hospital, Royal Victoria Hospital and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

The crash happened at around 6pm on Sunday in the Moorfields Road area.

Emergency crews including a rapid response paramedic, ambulance and the charity Air Ambulance were tasked to the scene.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, patients were taken by ambulance to Antrim Area Hospital, Royal Victoria Hospital and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children," a spokesperson for the Ambulance Service said.

Police said the road has now reopened to traffic.

"Motorists are advised that Moorfields Road, outside Ballymena, which was closed between the junctions with Tully Road and Wardlow Road / Rankinstown Road following a road traffic collision, has now reopened," a spokesperson said.

