Police are investigating a potential link between attacks on properties in North Down over the weekend.

Petrol bombs were thrown at a house in the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards on Sunday, leaving a man aged in his 60s injured.

A car outside the property was also damaged and bricks were thrown through an upstairs and kitchen window.

Meanwhile on Saturday, a pipe bomb was thrown at a house in the Bowtown Road area of Newtownards at around 9.35pm, damaging a wall and a front window.

The property was occupied at the time but there were no reports of any injuries.

A house on Dicksonia Drive in Newtownards was also attacked on Saturday after a petrol bomb was thrown and a number of windows were broken.

Fire crews attended the scene and extinguished the flames.

Police said no-one was at home at the time of the attack, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

Police say at this stage they are investigating "a potential link between a number of incidents in the North Down area recently" and have appealed for information.

The petrol bomb attack at Moyne Gardens was reported shortly after 10pm on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "It was reported that a brick was thrown through a front window of a property in the area.

"It was then reported that two petrol bombs were thrown into the property, which caused fire damage to the window ledge, roof and floor during the incident.

"One man in his 60s was injured during the incident.

"Damage was also caused to a car that was parked outside the property, with bricks thrown through an upstairs window and a kitchen window during the incident."

Information can be passed to detectives via the number 101.

