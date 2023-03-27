The lead investigator for the commission tasked with locating the bodies of The Disappeared is to retire at the end of the month.

Geoff Knupfer has worked at the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) since 2005.

It was set up in 1999 following the Good Friday Agreement to locate and recover the remains of those abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles.

To date the remains of 13 Disappeared have been recovered out of a total of 17.

Mr Knupfer said: "It has been an honour to have been given the opportunity to be so closely involved in this humanitarian venture over the 18 years.

"The successes that we have had are down to the skill and determination of first class investigators together with excellent forensic archaeologists and contractors.

"Everyone who works on these cases in whatever role is acutely aware of the plight of the families.

"I know that the Commission will continue its humanitarian work and do everything possible to bring a resolution to these outstanding cases."

Geoff Knupfer will be succeeded by Jon Hill, who is currently the senior investigator with the commission.

Paying tribute, Mr Hill said it was a "real privilege" to work with Mr Knupfer, adding: "His pioneering vision and leadership transformed the ICLVR and I look forward to building on that to take on the challenges that lie ahead.

"The families of those still waiting for their loved ones' remains to be found and returned can be assured that everything in our power will be done to bring them home."

