Searches targeting the New IRA are continuing in Londonderry for a fourth day.

Detectives have been searching farmland in the Whitehouse Road area of the city on Monday.

It comes after a suspected firearm was found in the Kildrum Gardens area on Sunday.

Police said the weapon has been "exposed to the elements and is in poor condition". Further tests will be carried out on it.

They are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

