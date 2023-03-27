A 36-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with Class A drugs offences.

Police said the charges relate to the seizure of Class A drugs with an estimated value in excess of £100,000 and £30,000 in cash in east Belfast on Saturday.

The man has been charged with possessing criminal property, two counts of possession of a Class A Controlled Drug, possession of a Class A Controlled Drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class C Controlled Drug and possession of a Class C Controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.