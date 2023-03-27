Play Brightcove video

'Derry searches'

A major police operation has uncovered a suspected firearm in the Creggan area of Londonderry.

Searches began on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

Yesterday officers searched an area in Kildrum Gardens and recovered the weapon which has been sent for forensic investigations.

'Disappeared investigator retires'

The lead investigator of the four outstanding 'Disappeared' cases is to retire this week.

Geoff Knupfer has been in the role at the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains since 2005.

It seeks to recover the remains of those abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles.

To date, the remains of 13 of the 17 Disappeared have been recovered.

'Casement in Euro bid'

Casement Park can now be included in the UK and Ireland's Euro 2028 bid.

Along with Dublin's Croke Park, the GAA's central council granted permission for the west Belfast stadium to host a match at the competition - should the bid be successful.

Casement's redevelopment has been stalled for years because of legal and planning issues.

'NI defeat'

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill's first home game back at Windsor Park ended in a 1-0 defeat to Finland.

The result is an early blow to hopes of reaching Euro 2024.

Benjamin Kallman fired Finland in front with 28 minutes gone with Northern Ireland unable to find an equaliser.

