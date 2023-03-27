Play Brightcove video

Conor Bradley says Northern Ireland will be looking to bounce back in their next fixture after their home loss to Finland in the Euro qualifiers.

The 1-0 defeat at Windsor Park dealt an early blow to the team's hopes of reaching the European Championships, but there was still positivity in the camp despite the result.

"It's disappointing to lose any game but the way we lost that one, they scored a scrappy goal," Bradley told UTV.

"But I thought we played well, created quite a few chances, but it's not the end of the world, we'll bounce back hopefully in June."

The game was manager Michael O'Neill's first home match during his second stint in charge of Northern Ireland.

A disjointed first-half performance was punished by Benjamin Kallman's 28th-minute goal.

Although Northern Ireland improved once chasing the game, some poor crossing limited the number of opportunities they could muster and wayward finishing meant they could not capitalise on those that did come.

Shea Charles said: “Some nights it just doesn’t happen, on another night we could have scored two or three there."

Northern Ireland have faced their opening two qualifiers without a string of regulars, including captain Steven Davis, Jonny and Corry Evans, and Stuart Dallas.

There was still belief they could win this match and make a strong start to the campaign, but now there is some catching up to do - even if Denmark's surprise defeat to Kazakhstan has already suggested things might not go to form in Group H.

Jamal Lewis said: "The immediate emotion is disappointment with the result but we're happy, we're looking in the right direction.

"We've got to hit the ground running quickly in the next fixture.

"It's good to see young, fresh blood coming in and enthusiasm, we've just got to put things together and make sure we use these things to our advantage."

