An OBE medal and a wedding band have been taken during a burglary in Co Armagh.

It happened at a property in the Longfield Road area of Lislea some time between Friday morning and Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said the wedding band has a distinctive pattern and is engraved on the inside.

They said the OBE was stolen in the case along with a certificate.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity between 9.30am on Friday and 5.15pm on Saturday has been asked to contact detectives.

