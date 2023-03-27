Play Brightcove video

The outgoing lead of the independent body searching for the remains of the Disappeared says he is 'at a loss' as to why more people have not come forward with information.

Geoff Knupfer is stepping down from the head role in the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) at the end of March.

He has been the lead forensic scientist and investigator since 2005. In his tenure, 13 of the 17 Disappeared have been recovered. He wishes that recovery figure had been higher.

"We want more help," he told UTV.

"We'd always seek more help. We're convinced there are people out there who have information on these cases, who can probably tell us where at least some of those individuals are.

"I guess we're at a loss as to understand why they won't say."

The four people who have not been found are Robert Nairac, Joseph Lynskey, Seamus Maguire and Columba McVeigh - all believed to be murdered by Republicans including the IRA.

Nineteen-year-old Columba went missing from Co Tyrone in 1975. He was abducted and killed with his remains believed to be at Bragan bog in Co Monaghan.

His brother Oliver has been at the forefront of the campaign in efforts to recover the teenager's body.

There has been five unsuccessful and one ongoing attempt to find Columba's remains and Oliver told UTV he wants anyone with vital information to come forward.

"We're looking forward to a funeral," he said.

"We want to get that far and [the] republicans place a big emphasis on graves and looking after their fallen.

"The least we can ask for is Columba's body is got."

The WAVE Trauma centre in north Belfast is a hub for those left bereft.

It offers comfort and counsel for victims' loved ones, working closely with the ICLVR. Its CEO Sandra Peake has experienced the mixed emotions families feel when they find out that their relative's body has been found. It works closely with the ICLVR and has experienced the mixed emotions of families finding out their relative's body has been found.

"I think it's bittersweet," she said.

"Right to the end, families hold on to hope, even though they're there, even those there are searches being undertaken, there's always a small bit of hope that their fate is not as they believe it to be."

Senior investigator Jon Hill will replace Geoff Knupfer at the end of this month.

Heavily involved in previous searches, he's now tasked with bringing closure for families like Columba's, who are so desperate for it. "Anyone that has any inkling of information, come forward," appealed Oliver McVeigh.

"Please come forward, put an end to this misery and give what information they can. It may be useful, it may not be useful but you know what it may be that little piece of the jigsaw to find his body."

