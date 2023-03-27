The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains is an organisation set up to locate the Disappeared, those abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles by republicans. For the past 18 years, Geoff Knupfer has been its lead investigator. On Monday, he announced he was departing the organisation, saying it had been a honour to work closely will all those involved.

Here we look at examine the background of the organisation:

What is the ICLVR?

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) was set up in 1999 following the Good Friday Agreement.

Its purpose is to locate and recover the remains of those abducted, murdered and secretly buried during the Troubles - known as The Disappeared.

How was the ICLVR established?

The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains was established by an intergovernmental agreement between the Irish and British Governments signed on 27 April 1999, and by legislation enacted in Ireland and the United Kingdom.

The commissioners are Rosalie Flanagan and Tim Dalton.

Geoff Knupfer, who has worked at the ICLVR since 2005, is to retire as lead investigator at the end of March and will be succeeded by senior investigator Jon Hill.

How does the ICLVR work?

The purpose of the Commission is to obtain information, in confidence, which may lead to the location of the remains of victims known as The Disappeared.

In order to recover the remains of those victims still missing, the Commission depends on information being provided to it from the public.

It asks anyone with information which may lead to the location of the remains of any of the Disappeared contact the Commission in the strictest confidence.

The commission says all information that received is legally privileged – it cannot be passed on to other agencies or used in a court of law. It can only be used to try and locate the remains of the Disappeared.

What has the ICLVR done?

Over the course of Troubles in Northern Ireland there were 17 people who were "disappeared".

To date, the remains of 13 of those victims have been recovered, 11 of whom have been recovered through the ICLVR’s efforts.

Four victims remain to be located - Joseph Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac and Seamus McGuire.

Joseph Lynskey was a former Cistercian monk from the Beechmount area of west Belfast. He went missing during the summer of 1972.

Columba McVeigh from Donaghmore, Co. Tyrone was 19 years old when he was abducted and killed in October 1975. Although extensive searches, based on information received, have been carried out at Bragan bog in Co. Monaghan his remains have yet to be recovered.

Captain Robert Nairac was an officer with the Grenadier Guards on a tour of duty in Northern Ireland when he was abducted in Co. Armagh in May 1977 and murdered. He was 29 years old. His remains have yet to be recovered. A man was convicted of the murder of Captain Nairac in 1977. Captain Nairac received a posthumous George Cross.

Seamus Maguire was around 26 years old when he disappeared from the Lurgan area of Co. Armagh in or around 1973/74. In February 2022 the Commission announced that it was adding Seamus Maguire to the list of the Disappeared. His remains have yet to be located. Those who have been recovered:

The organisation has helped find the remains of 13 people. They are:

Seamus Ruddy

From Newry, Seamus was a 33-year-old teacher of English in Paris, France when he disappeared in May 1985. In December 1995 the INLA admitted responsibility for his death. In February 1999 information emerged to suggest that his body was buried in Rouen, France. His remains were recovered on 6 May 2017 following a search in France. Seamus Wright Seamus was from Belfast and was working as an asphalt layer. He was married and 25 years old when he went missing in October 1972. His remains, together with those of Kevin McKee, were found in extensive searches undertaken by Commission at Coghalstown, Co. Meath on 25 June 2015.

Kevin McKee Kevin was from Belfast and he disappeared in October 1972. He was 17 years old. His remains, together with those of Seamus Wright, were found in extensive searches undertaken by Commission at Coghalstown, Co. Meath on 25 June 2015. Brendan Megraw Brendan was a 23-year-old married man from west Belfast. His wife was expecting their first baby when he was abducted from his home in April 1978. His remains were finally recovered in October 2014 in Oristown, Co. Meath. Peter Wilson Peter disappeared from his home in west Belfast in August 1973. He was 21 years old. His name was added to the list of the Disappeared in 2009 after new information became available. His remains were found at Waterfoot beach in County Antrim in November 2010. Gerard Evans Gerry was a 24 year old painter who disappeared in March 1979 as he was on his way home to Crossmaglen, Co. Armagh. In October 2010 his remains were recovered from a site in Carrickrobin, Co. Louth. Gerard Evans was not included on the list of missing people issued by the IRA in 1999 and, to date, no group has admitted responsibility for his murder.

Jean McConville

Charlie Armstrong Charlie Armstrong was a married father of five from Crossmaglen in Co. Armagh. He was 54 years old when he was abducted and killed in August 1981 while on his way to collect a neighbour to go to mass. In July 2010 the Commission recovered his remains in County Monaghan. Charlie Armstrong was not included on the list of missing people issued by the IRA in 1999 and, to date, no group has admitted responsibility for his murder. Danny McIlhone Danny was from West Belfast and went missing in July 1981. Two searches for his remains in 1999 and 2000 proved unsuccessful. However, following information received by the Commission, his remains were recovered in bogland near the Blessington Lakes in Co. Wicklow in 2008 Jean McConville Jean McConville was a widowed mother of 10 from west Belfast. She was 37 years old when she was abducted and killed in December 1972. In August 2003 her remains were found at Shelling Hill beach in County Louth and recovered by An Garda Síochána. Eamon Molloy Eamon Molloy was abducted from his home in the Ardoyne area of Belfast in July 1975. He was named by the IRA as one of "the Disappeared" in a statement issued in 1999. His body was discovered in a coffin left in a cemetery near Dundalk, Co. Louth. John McClory John McClory was from west Belfast and was 18 years old when he was abducted and killed, together with his friend Brian McKinney, in May 1978. Following information received by the Commission in 1999 a search of the bogland at Colgagh, Iniskeen, Co. Monaghan was undertaken. After 30 days of searching, a double grave containing the remains of John McClory and Brian McKinney was discovered. Brian McKinney Brian McKinney was a Housing Executive Worker from Andersonstown in west Belfast. He was 22 years old when he disappeared in May 1978. He was abducted together with John McClory They were found after 30 days of searching of the bogland at Colgagh, Iniskeen, Co. Monaghan. Eugene Simons Eugene Simons disappeared on New Year’s Day 1981. His body was found three years later (prior to the establishment of the Commission) on 24 May 1984 in a bog in Knockbridge, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

