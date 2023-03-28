A takeaway has been prosecuted at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in relation to food hygiene offences after an "active rat infestation" was found.

The prosecution by Belfast City Council followed an inspection of Belfast takeaway, Siam Kitchen on Woodstock Road in February 2022.

During inspections, Environmental Health Officers found Siam Kitchen was not pest-proofed and there was an active rat infestation.

The premises received a rating of one following a food hygiene inspection indicating “major improvement necessary” to comply with requirements.

The food business operator agreed to close voluntarily.

Several follow-up inspections were carried out to monitor improvement in hygiene standards.

The premises re-opened on 4 March 2022 as officers were satisfied sufficient measures had been taken to remove the imminent risk to public health.

The operator Siam Kitchen Ltd was fined £1,000 and the directors £500 each in total and ordered to pay £165 legal costs.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.