Almost a third of people in Northern Ireland can't name a single symptom of bowel cancer, a survey has revealed.

The study by Bowel Cancer UK suggests seven in 10 people would avoid contacting their doctor if they experienced a change in bowel habit which didn't clear up.

It says their reasons included difficulties getting an appointment, being too embarrassed or being too afraid that it could be something serious.

Bowel cancer is the second most common cancer and someone dies from the disease ever 30 minutes - but is treatable and curable if detected early.

One of the key 'red flag' bowel cancer symptoms is blood in your poo but only 53% of people in Northern Ireland were able to name it, the survey showed.

The other four main symptoms, experienced by many who go on to be diagnosed with the disease, have an "alarmingly low rate of awareness" based on those people could name.

The symptoms are: a change of bowel habits; pain or lump in the tummy; weight loss; and tiredness or fatigue.

People living in Belfast are said to be more likely to be aware of the red flag bowel cancer symptoms compared to the national average.

However the survey showed that nearly 68% of people across Northern Ireland said if they experienced a change in bowel habit like diarrhoea or constipation that didn't clear up, or saw bleeding from their bottom, something would stop them from contacting their doctor.

Their reasons included difficulties getting an appointment, being too embarrassed, or being too afraid that it could be something serious.

