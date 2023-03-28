Police have recovered a quantity of ammunition after a five-day search operation in Londonderry.The search in the an abandoned farm was part of an ongoing investigation by the PSNI's Terrorism Investigation Unit into the activities of the New IRA.

The ammunition seized will now be subject to further examination.

In a separate search in Ballymagroarty on Monday a 38-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

He has since been released following questioning.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.