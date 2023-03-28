Three men have been arrested by police investigating a series of recent attacks in the North Down area.

Police have linked a number of incidents including pipe bomb and petrol attacks on houses to a drugs feud within the UDA.

Two men were arrested under the Terrorism Act. A 29-year-old man in Newtownards and a 53-year-old man in Hillsborough.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in Newtownards on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

Police said all three remain in custody at this time.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: "A number of searches were conducted in the Newtownards area as part of the ongoing operation.

"A number of items were removed for further examination."

They added: "We continue to appeal to the community to help our investigation and provide any information they have on who might be responsible for these attacks by calling us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."

