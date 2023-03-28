Play Brightcove video

Older people who use a rural community bus to get to vital hospital appointments as well as for social occasions in Co Down say they fear they will face loneliness if the service does not survive.

The Department for Infrastructure has promised funding for bus routes run by rural community partnerships until 30 April.

After that, the services could be lost completely leaving pensioners unable to get out to carry out daily and weekly errands.

At a social group in Ballynahinch, a group of older people are gathering for tea, biscuits and friendly and familiar face to talk to.

As they all board the bus run by Down Community Transport, they sit beside beach other and chat as they make the short journey to St Patrick's Church in the town.

It is a journey they fear might stop completely.

"We wouldn't get out without it," one woman told me.

"We would be lonely, we make a lot of friends and that's the only time we get out.

"There's a lot of people worse off than us, there's a lot of people need hospital [appointments], go to the doctors - they never would get out or see anybody and this is the only time they get out," she added.

More than 200,000 journeys are made every year by Rural Community Transport Partnership buses every year across Northern Ireland. 30,000 of those are made across Co Down.

150 volunteers are battling to keep the services running in the Community Transport Association alongside staff.

The deadline is looming to secure the future of services and those trying to keep it going know it.

"The heart of community transport is to reduce social isolation and to bring these people that live in rural areas to doctors appointments, dentist appointments and even their local shops," said Down Community Transport Manager Patricia Galloway.

"We are really concerned that if a decision is not made soon by the Department for Infrastructure [there will be] a scenario where these operators will be left with no other choice but to start to wind down their operations," added Noeleen Lynch of the Community Transport Association.

The Department for Infrastructure provides £2.2m in funding for 'Dial-a-Lift' services every year.

A further funding of £2.1m is provided to Disability Action which provides urban community transport services.

In a statement, the department told UTV: "The Department recognises the important contribution community transport makes, complementing the wider public transport network, helping connect communities and ensuring that some of the most vulnerable people in our society are able to access essential local services and more actively participate in society.

"The Department also understands the impact it would have on the workforce and users if funding for this scheme was to stop. Although budgets have not been confirmed for 2023-24, the financial outlook is likely to be very challenging and require extremely difficult decisions. Despite this, to minimise uncertainty and operational difficulties, a funding commitment has been given to community transport providers for April 2023.

"In the absence of a budget outcome, no further decisions have been made on funding allocations for community transport for 2023-24.”

The people I spoke to in Ballynahinch want those decisions to be made as soon as possible.

