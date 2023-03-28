Play Brightcove video

The owner of a cat that was dipped into an oil tank has told UTV “hell wouldn’t be good enough” for whoever was responsible.

One-year-old Garfield had to be put down over the weekend after being left with horrific injuries.

The much-loved family pet first returned home at the end of January covered in oil.

A few weeks later the same thing happened again.

Owner, Lorraine Forde, told UTV: “If the person responsible could just see what we are going through.

“Looking at that wee helpless animal and no matter what we paid it wasn’t helping it.”

Lorraine also believes Garfield was taken by the tail and swung around.

The family spent hours trying to clean the oil of his coat to bring back his natural colours.

The cat suffered a number of large chemical burns to its back that became clear after it had been cleaned.

Over the weekend it also became apparent the pet was suffering from a number of internal injuries.

“My husband called and said unfortunately the damage was in its bowel and bladder,” Lorraine added.

“The vet said we will sedate it first and you decide what to do.

“I knew to put it out of its pain we were going to have to make the decision to put him down.”

Lorraine posted about her experience on social media and it provoked an outcry among neighbours in Richill.

However, a number of people have since contacted her to say something similar has happened to their cat.

The message from Lorraine to the person responsible is simple.

“There is no place you would ever be welcome," she said.

"I don’t think hell is good enough for a person who could do that to an innocent cat.

“I can’t ask for forgiveness because I couldn’t forgive you.

“I think you are an evil person and hope and pray you are caught.”

