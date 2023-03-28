Police have advised motorists of road closures in Belfast due to a "utility-related issue".

Police had previously said that they were investigating a possible gas leak.

Donegall Road, Shroud Street, Hope Street and Blythe Street around the junction of Sandy Row have been closed as the matter is investigated. Police have advised motorists to: "Avoid the area and seek an alternative route for your journey."

