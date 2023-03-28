Former PUP leader Dawn Purvis has said the killing of a prominent loyalist in 2010 brought about her decision to step down from the party saying she "was not going to be an apologist for UVF violence".

She also says unionism has done a "bad job" of selling itself and implementing the Good Friday Agreement, compared to republicans.

“People get what they vote for – unionism hasn’t demonstrated to the unionist population that it is serious about building a Northern Ireland of equals," she says.

Ms Purvis was speaking on the latest episode of 'Eamonn Mallie Face to Face with …..'

Ms Purvis stepped away from the Progressive Unionist Party in 2010 following the fatal UVF shooting of Bobby Moffett on the Shankill Road. A report described the 43-year-old's killing as a 'public execution' which was sanctioned by the leadership of the terror group to send a message on its authority.

The former East Belfast MLA tells Eamonn Mallie: “Bobby Moffett was shot - it was just completely wrong – I was not going to be an apologist for UVF violence."

In the half-hour episode, Eamonn and Dawn chat about her upbringing and what prompted her to get into politics.

She also talks about the people who inspired her over the years and gives her view on the current political landscape.

She says her decision to enter politics and get involved in the PUP came "by accident".

Ms Purvis says the PUP’s project was to bring paramilitarism to an end, and on learning more about David Ervine and his approach, was a ‘breath of fresh air’ for her.

Eventually becoming party chair, she describes how the unexpected death of David Ervine led to her becoming leader of the party.

She knew she had to deal with the UVF but was hopeful at the time, saying: “They were on a path – they were moving forward – I had hoped that that moving forward would be decommissioning and then eventually demobilisation.”

Asked if she would get back into politics, she said she still held an interest.

"If there was a party that had the principles and values that I hold dearly … that’s something I would think about," she added.

“My feelings for this place ... haven’t changed at all."

The Dawn Purvis episode airs on Tuesday 28 March

