Northern Ireland chef Michael Deane has received the 2023 Michelin Chef Mentor Award.

He was honoured in the new Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland.

The special award is one of five which recognise "exceptional people and remarkable teams who have particularly impressed the Michelin Inspectors over the past year".

Deane's flagship restaurant Eipic in Belfast is one of three in Northern Ireland to hold a prestigious Michelin star.

Michelin describes Deane as "never one to stand still, as his group of varied restaurants would testify".

It says: "Many of the chefs who have passed through his kitchen owe him a debt for the skills, the values and the professionalism that he instilled in them.

"His name is synonymous with quality restaurants and he is a true figurehead in the industry."

