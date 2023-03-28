Northern Ireland could be facing cuts in public services as well as the introduction of charges on free services in order to plug a funding black hole in public finances.

The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council published its assessment of the Northern Ireland budget for 2022-23 on Tuesday.

It detailed how stretched services were as well as the need for the NI public purse to repay a near £300million loan from the Treasury last year which was used to cover a spending gap.

It suggests water charges, increasing rates or raising tuition fees as well as welfare mitigations, concessionary fares, prescription charges and domiciliary care funding may be needed in order to save money.

It also suggest some service may have to be stopped completely.

The Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris said the lack of a functioning government was making the situation worse.

He said: "I am committed to doing all I can to support the people of Northern Ireland and my focus remains on restoring the devolved institutions in order for locally accountable leadership to address the issues that matter to the people of Northern Ireland. “We have already made clear that the 2023-24 Budget will be extremely challenging. If the absence of an Executive continues, the UK Government will work at pace to deliver a balanced and affordable budget for the year ahead.”

The budget for the year ahead was set by the secretary of state in the absence of a functioning Executive at Stormont.

The Fiscal Council says the NIO has "reined in overspending by NI departments since thedeparture of caretaker ministers last October".

However it says the final budget "creates a V-shaped funding profile in 2023-24 and 2024-25".

The watchdog says there are "several interventions that could in principle ameliorate budgetary pressures in the coming years".

It suggests setting a budget in advance of the financial year, saying "the longer departments have to plan, the wider the range of potential options they can deploy to address budget pressures".

An increase in regional rates is also suggested, "but this would need to be large to make much of an impact", the Fiscal Council says.

The introduction of explicit domestic water charges is a measure that the secretary of state has already mentioned as being under consideration.

The Fiscal Council says a charge of roughly £800 per household would raise £615m, based on there being 768,900 NI households, and says this would raise total Executive spending by around 4% in 2024-25, "but no doubt at the cost of significant political controversy".

It adds that it "would likely take more than 12 months to implement given the requirement to consult and put logistics in place".

Public sector pay restraint is a further measure that could mitigate Northern Ireland's budgetary pressures, the watchdog says.

However it adds: "But these actions would be politically difficult during a cost-of-living crisis with many staffing groups already participating in or considering strike action."

The Fiscal Council says there are other public services where fees could be increased or charges introduced on services which are currently free.

It also says permanent secretaries "could seek to reverse or scale back some of the spending increases for which ministerial directions were sought that we highlighted in our previous report".

It continues: "The wording of the Secretary of State’s guidance, telling Accounting Officers to live within their means, combined with the additional powers being given to them by UK legislation, leaves open the possibility that permanent secretaries might now refuse to implement some directions issued when ministers were still in place."

Sir Robert Chote, Chair of the NI Fiscal Council, added: “As 2022-23 draws to a close, NI departments face the coming financial year with no ministerial leadership, no agreed budget allocations to work from, and a tough financial environment as pay increases and inflation remain elevated and this year’s call on the Treasury Reserve has to be repaid.

"Whoever eventually undertakes the task of setting next year’s Budget – the Secretary of State or a restored Executive – will face some difficult decisions.

"Should NI raise more money for public services, and if so, how? Where can money be saved through greater efficiencies. And is there a need to reduce or completely stop delivering any services or other forms of support?”

