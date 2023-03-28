Play Brightcove video

As tourist attractions go, the Mourne Mountains are a must-see for many people along with the Guinness Store in Dublin, Titanic Belfast, and the Giants Causeway on the North Coast.

But if you'd love to hike the majestic peaks for the view but with no plans to do it anytime soon, well the prospect of getting to the top with little effort, sounds like a good idea.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council plans to build a cable car ride to the top to capitalise on its spectacular views and widen access to the Mournes.

The gondolas and their passengers will travel one kilometre from Donard Park at a height of 230 metres to a world-class visitor centre complete with a cafe and bar on the site of the disused Thomas Quarry.

Protection of the surrounding heritage and habitat has been considered in the plans.

Most of the money (£30m) of the £44m price tag will come from Belfast Region City Deal agreed last year. Newry Mourne and Down Council will fund the rest.

It said jobs will be created in the construction and operation and with 350,000 visitors expected annually, it will also generate money for the local economy.

The development – entitled the Mourne Mountains Gateway Project – is expected to open up the mountain range to those people who would otherwise not be able to get to the top

If all goes to plan, the first gondolas with passengers will be in operation by the summer of 2029.

