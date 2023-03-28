Play Brightcove video

'Loyalist feud'

Police say a series of attacks in North Down are linked to a drug feud within the UDA.

Police have appealed to the public to remain vigilent after a weekend of violence in Bangor and Newtownards involving bricks and petrol bombs being thrown at properties.

Police said eight houses have been attacked since last Wednesday. They have appealed to the public to remain vigilant.

'GFA report'

A report into the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement is to be published in the Oireachtas.

The Joint Committee compiled the paper and heard evidence from key architects of the deal including Mark Durkan, Lord Alderdice, Gerry Adams, Lord Empey and US Senator George Mitchell.

It comes ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Agreement next month.

'Bowel cancer survey'

Almost a third of people in Northern Ireland can't name a single symptom of bowel cancer.

A survey by Bowel cancer UK suggests 7 in 10 people would avoid contacting their doctor if they experienced a change in bowel habit which didn't clear up (like diarrhoea or constipation, or bleeding).

Their reasons included difficulties getting an appointment, being too embarrassed or being too afraid that it could be something serious.

Bowel cancer is the second most common cancer, but it is treatable and curable if detected early.

'Arson support'

Four businesses whose offices were destroyed in a devastating fire at the Cathedral Quarter at the end of 2022 have been given free office space by Libraries NI.

The temporary office space is available for a year. It means they can still operate while permanent premises are sought.

'Ukraine ice hockey support'

Next month, the SSE Arena is to host a special international ice hockey game in support of Ukrainain hockey.

The one-off international will be played by a special Giants All Stars team of current and former players and a Ukrainian National Championship side.

It's hoped the game will support and sustain Ukrainian hockey during the current conflict in the country.

