Police investigating a number of recent incidents in the Ards and North Down area have charged two men to court.

It comes after a weekend of violence in Bangor and Newtownards and a series of attacks in North Down which police say linked to a drug feud within the UDA.One of the men, aged 30, has been charged with arson, endangering life with intent, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, possessing petrol bombs in suspicious circumstances and throwing a petrol bomb.A second man, also aged 30, has been charged with arson endangering life with intent, intimidation causing a person to leave a residence or occupation, making a petrol bomb, possession of a Class B controlled drug and throwing a petrol bomb.

Both men are due to appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning 29 March.Meanwhile, three men aged 29, 50 and 53 who were arrested under the Terrorism Act have all been released following questioning.

The investigation continues.

