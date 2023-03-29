Play Brightcove video

Bereaved families have said they want truth and accountability about Northern Ireland's response to the pandemic, from the UK-wide Covid-19 inquiry.

Speaking ahead of a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Kerryn Davenport, whose 53 year-old mother Helen developed secondary breast cancer during the pandemic, expressed her desire for answers.

She said: "I want to know if my mum could still be here."

Helen's husband Gary added: "When she came home, she got no bloods done. No phone calls. Nothing in two-and-a-half years.

"The question that will never be answered is if they (consultants or doctors) had have been doing their jobs and phoned her or got bloods done she could be here today."

The Davenport family are certainly not alone in their struggle for answers.

Brenda Doherty, whose mother Ruth Burke died in 2020, said it's important that Northern Ireland never got the opportunity to wish her goodbye.

She said: "I accepted on the 23 March 2020 that our family couldn't be with my mummy, so as a result of that my mummy died without any of her loved ones with her.

"That will haunt me forever."

The preliminary inquiry into Northern Ireland's pandemic response began on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inquiry, Clair Dobbin KC, lead Counsel to the NI module said: "We are entitled to examine on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland, the decision making and importantly the machinery which is intended to support it.

"Fairly and in particular in Northern Ireland, having a mind to the political sensitivities at stake but not being daunted by those political sensitivities."

As we emerge from the pandemic it's hoped that this inquiry will ensure lessons are learnt and tough questions are answered.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.