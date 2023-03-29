Bereaved families say they don't want Northern Ireland to be a "footnote" in the UK-wide Covid-19 inquiry.

They were speaking ahead of a preliminary hearing into Northern Ireland's response to the pandemic on Wednesday.

Brenda Doherty, whose mother Ruth Burke died in 2020, said it's important that Northern Ireland gets its opportunity.

"I've always said that I didn't want Northern Ireland to be a footnote in any UK inquiry," she told UTV.

"This is the only thing we have at this moment in time so we have to invest in it and big time - I still call for a devolved inquiry but unfortunately while we have no Assembly that's not happening."

The chair of the UK-wide inquiry chair, Baroness Heather Hallett, is due to make a statement at the hearing.

The inquiry will look at core political and administrative decision making during the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland.

Ms Doherty went on: "It's so important because we believe lessons need to be learned about the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"For families like us it's really important that there's openness, transparency and that there is an opportunity for families in Northern Ireland to address some of the decisions made."

