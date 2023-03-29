Republic of Ireland footballer James McClean has revealed he is autistic.

In a post on Instagram, the 33-year-old player spoke about his diagnosis as part of autism awareness week.

McClean said learning about his daughter's autism led him to go and get an autism spectrum disorder assessment.

The Derry-born player said: "I see so many small traits in her that I see in myself. So I decided to go and get an ASD assessment.

"It’s been a bit of a journey and now having a diagnosis I feel it’s time to share it, for the week that’s in it.

"I have debated for a while going public in sharing this as I’ve done this for Willow-Ivy, to let her know that I understand and that being autistic wont and should never hold her back from reaching her goals and dreams."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.