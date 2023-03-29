A Co Tyrone man allegedly attacked by kidnappers who threatened to cut off his head with a saw suffered “catastrophic injuries”, the High Court has been told.

Prosecutors have claimed the victim was forced into a van where he had his chest hacked into and cigarettes stubbed out on his body.

One of the men accused of the abduction in Newtownstewart is linked by DNA on a hurling stick believed to have been wielded, a judge was told.

Details emerged as Cahill Maguire, a 26-year-old mechanic, was refused bail over his alleged involvement in the attack on October 10 last year.

Maguire, of Davis Crescent in the village, is among four defendants charged with kidnapping, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and criminal damage.

Previous courts heard the victim was awakened at his home by intruders armed with hurling sticks.

He tried to stop them getting into his bedroom, but was overpowered, assaulted, dragged outside and forced into a waiting van.

The man was driven to various locations while being kicked, punched and beaten with weapons.

According to the prosecution he was shown a saw similar to the type used to cut wood and told that his head would be cut off.

The kidnappers then cut into his chest and back with the cutting tool, and stubbed out cigarettes on his skin during the ordeal.

At one point the man was trailed out of the van and told he was going to be killed, but instead abandoned at an unknown location where a passer-by called an ambulance.

He underwent hospital treatment for his injuries, which also included deep lacerations, internal bleeding and burns to his body.

In court on Wednesday a Crown lawyer said: “The injured party suffered catastrophic injuries.”

Mr Justice Humphreys was told DNA attributed to Maguire has been identified on a hurling stick which also contained traces of the victim’s blood.

Opposing the accused’s bid to be released from custody, prosecution counsel expressed concerns at proposals he could live in the next street to the complainant’s brother.

“It would cause unacceptable tensions in the area,” she submitted.

Maguire’s barrister, Michael Ward, argued that he should be released from custody based on time taken to gather evidence in the case.

But the judge identified no change of circumstances on which he could grant the application.

Denying bail, Mr Justice Humphreys ruled: “It is therefore doomed to fail.”

