Three homes have been attacked with petrol bombs and bricks in North Down.

The incidents happened at a house in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor, and a house at Glenbrook Road and a block of flats at Wallace Place in Newtownards on Tuesday evening.

No injuries were reported.

Police have linked the incidents to an ongoing feud between drugs gangs. It comes after police linked eight recent attacks on houses in North Down to a feud with the UDA.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Officers received a report shortly before 9.20pm that a house had been petrol bombed in the Ballyferris Walk area of Bangor.

“We then received a second report at 9.30pm of damage being caused to a property in the Glenbrook Road area of Newtownards.

“It was reported at least two men threw bricks through the front window of the house and poured petrol onto the driveway.

“Police then received a third report at approximately 9.40pm of a petrol bomb attack at a block of flats in the Wallace Place area of Newtownards."

Earlier this week, police said eight properties in the North Down had been recently attacked in incidents they linked to a drugs feud within the UDA.

Appealing for information, they continued: “These incidents are linked to an ongoing feud between two rival drug gangs and police are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported on Tuesday evening. I would also like to extend my thanks to our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who attended.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in these areas at the reported times, and saw anything suspicious, to call police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.